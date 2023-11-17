9 booked in triple talaq matter in UP village

Ballia (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Nine people were booked in a village here allegedly for being involved in the triple talaq of a woman over dowry, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The nine, who include the woman's husband, were booked under the Dowry Prohibition Act, they said.

Shabnam Khatoon of Narhani village had filed a complaint at the Sikandarpur Police Station area against her husband Gausul Azam, a resident of Shahpur Anfaga village, and eight others of his family for assaulting her and demanding dowry, SHO Dinesh Pathak said.

Shabnam Khatoon in her complaint said she had got married to Gausul Azam two years ago as per Muslim customs but after marriage, Gausul Azam started pressuring her to bring Rs 1.5 lakh because he wanted to go to Kuwait, Pathak said.

Advertisment

She could not come up with the sum due to poor financial condition of her family.

The woman said when she was assaulted by her in-laws over the money, she returned to her maternal home. After some time, her husband went to Kuwait, police said.

According to the woman, her husband recently returned from abroad and again started pressuring her for dowry and when she again refused, gave her triple talaq over the phone.

The allegations are being investigated by the police, the SHO said. PTI COR SAB VN VN