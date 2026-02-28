9 cheetahs from Botswana get new home in MP's Kuno National Park; India's count rises to 48

Sheopur (MP), Feb 28 (PTI) Nine cheetahs airlifted from Botswana arrived at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday and were released into an enclosure, boosting India's big cat count under the reintroduction programme to 48.

Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav released six female and three male cheetahs into the enclosure for quarantine, Madhya Pradesh Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy told PTI.

The third batch of cheetahs from Africa arrived earlier in the day on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft as part of a four-year cheetah population revival plan, officials said.

Speaking to reporters, district public relations officer Avantika Shrivastava said that the animals were flown from Botswana to Gwalior on an IAF aircraft and were later transported to Kuno in IAF helicopters.

The IAF has been assisting the cheetah revival programme and had earlier transported the animals from Namibia in September 2022 and from South Africa in February 2023, said Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma.

"The arrival of more cheetahs will strengthen the revival programme. With the support of the Central government, we aim to increase the population to 50 as soon as possible," he said.

Three cheetahs have been relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, while 36 remain at Kuno, Sharma said.

Officials said endangered animals are generally not kept in a single habitat due to the risk of disease outbreaks that could wipe out an entire population.

The cheetah, the world's fastest land animal, became extinct in India nearly seven decades ago.

Last year, 12 cubs were born at Kuno, though six, including three cubs, did not survive. This year, nine cubs were born in two litters between February 7 and February 18.

In all, 39 cubs have been born at Kuno since 2023, of which 27 have survived.

Namibia-born Jwala and Aasha, South Africa-born Gamini, Veera and Nirva, and India-born Mukhi have all produced litters at the park.