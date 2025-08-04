9 cybercriminals arrested from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Aug 4 (PTI) Six cybercriminals, including five teenagers, were arrested from Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district while attempting to defraud people online, police said on Monday.

The arrests were made during a raid conducted at Kharaighutu forest under Kowali police station on Sunday afternoon by a team led by DSP (Musabani) Sandip Bhagat, following intelligence inputs received by SSP Piyush Pandey.

According to a police statement, the group had been luring victims from across the country using Telegram and WhatsApp by assigning fake online tasks such as Google reviews, game ratings, and other promotional activities.

The team caught the six youths red-handed while they were using mobile phones in the forest. Though they tried to flee upon spotting the police, all were nabbed after a short chase, the statement said.

Police recovered nine mobile phones, including several iPhones, from the accused.

Upon examination, multiple bank accounts, UPI IDs, and messaging app handles were found to be connected to fraudulent transactions.

In an another incident, three cybercriminals were arrested from Rakhamines railway station.

According to the statement, the trio were picked up after repeated complaints were registered by people from across the country. PTI BS MNB