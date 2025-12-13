9-day fair showcasing creative skills of persons with disabilities begins at Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Artisans and entrepreneurs with disabilities from across India took centre stage at Kartavya Path near India Gate for the inauguration of the 28th edition of the 'Divya Kala Mela' on Saturday.

The nine-day exhibition is aimed at promoting livelihood opportunities and showcasing the creative skills of persons with disabilities.

The Divya Kala Mela will remain open from December 13 to December 21, from 11 am to 9 pm, and will host daily cultural programmes and regional cuisines. A special cultural event, 'Divya Kala Shakti', featuring performances by artistes with disabilities from across India, will be held on the closing day.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the mela in the presence of Union Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar and honoured persons with disabilities from the capital for their outstanding contributions in various fields.

The event, organised by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), began with a dance performance by students of Amar Jyoti School.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta described persons with disabilities as "a source of inspiration for society", highlighting their confidence, talent and perseverance.

She said empowerment goes beyond physical ability and includes social responsibility, and expressed confidence that this year's mela would surpass previous editions in sales and public participation.

Union Minister Virendra Kumar said the government's focus on inclusion was guided by the vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas." He said the Modi government has distributed assistive devices to over 32 lakh persons with disabilities since 2014, adding that sustained efforts were being made to empower them economically, socially and educationally.

"The participation of persons with disabilities will be crucial in building a developed India by 2047," he said.

Calling for wider public engagement, Social Justice and Empowerment Secretary V Vidyavathi urged residents of Delhi-NCR to visit the mela and support artisans by purchasing products made by persons with disabilities, contributing to their self-reliance and dignity of work.

The mela is being organised with the National Divyangjan Finance and Development Corporation (NDFDC) as the nodal agency.

It brings together artisans with disabilities from Jammu and Kashmir, the northeastern states and several other regions, offering handicrafts, handloom and embroidery products, packaged and organic food items, jewellery, eco-friendly goods and lifestyle products under one roof.

According to the ministry in a statement, 27 Divya Kala Melas held over the past three years across the country have generated business worth over Rs 21 crore, with participation from artisans with disabilities from 24 states.