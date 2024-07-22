9 deaths in paragliding incidents in Himachal Pradesh since 2020: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) Nine people died in paragliding incidents in Himachal Pradesh from 2020 to July 2024, the tourism ministry said on Monday.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said these fatalities, involving both tandem and solo flights, were attributed to paragliders crashing, according to the Himachal Pradesh Department of Tourism.

"Department of Tourism, Government of Himachal Pradesh has conveyed that nine deaths have been reported w.e.f. 2020 to 19.07.2024 in tandem and solo flights," he said in a written response.

The minister emphasised that the development and promotion of tourism, including adventure tourism, as well as ensuring safety and convenience at adventure sites, primarily fall under the jurisdiction of state governments and Union Territory administrations.