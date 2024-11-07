9 firearms, several cartridges seized in Palghar; 8 held

Palghar, Nov 7 (PTI) Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, police have seized nine pistols and arrested eight persons in this connection in Palghar district, an official said.

Advertisment

A crime branch team had on July 23 this year raided a partially constructed building near Vasai Koliwada.

A 30-year-old man was then arrested after the seizure of a country-made pistol and three live cartridges from his possession, Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar's Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Madan Ballal said.

The man's interrogation led the police to the seven other accused from whom eight country-made pistols and several live cartridges, all collectively valued at Rs 3.83 lakh, were recovered recently, the police said.

Advertisment

The arrested persons, who indulged in purchase and supply of the firearms, belonged to Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the official said.

The accused have been booked under provisions of the Arms Act, the police added.

The state assembly polls are scheduled on November 20. PTI COR GK