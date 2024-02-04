9 foreign nationals among 26 booked for immoral trafficking in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara (Pb), Feb 4 (PTI) Twenty-Six people, including nine foreign nationals, have been arrested in Punjab's Phagwara district for allegedly being involved in an immoral trafficking racket, police said on Sunday.

The arrests came after police conducted an operation to check illegal activities in the Satnampura area here.

Police have booked the accused under the relevant sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The nine foreign nationals have also been booked under the relevant provisions of the Foreigners Act for violating visa norms, police said.

They, however, did not reveal the identity of the foreign nationals and said further investigation is underway. PTI COR CHS RC