9 girls escape from Lucknow orphanage, 2 brought back

Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) A total of nine minor girls escaped from Shriram Industrial Orphanage here during the wee hours of Friday, police said.

Two among the nine girls were brought back by the police while searches for the rest are underway, an officer said.

According to the police, the girls escaped from the orphanage early on Friday by cutting the lattice of the bathroom skylight.

"Two of the girls were found, while seven remain missing. The missing girls are natives of the adjoining districts," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Brajnarayan Singh "We have contacted their families and are conducting searches at railway stations, bus stations, and other public places," he added. PTI CDN HIG