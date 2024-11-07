9 held in UP's Barabanki for 'forced' religious conversions under guise of faith healing

Barabanki (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) Nine people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly attempting to convert people to Christianity under the guise of faith healing and prayers, police said.

Police claimed that members of a Dalit family in the Gautaman Purwa village were being encouraged over the past few months to convert to Christianity through Bible readings.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan said police got information that certain people were allegedly engaged in unlawful conversion activities in the area.

"Upon reaching the village, police discovered a Christian prayer gathering taking place at the home of Munni Lal Rawat. Some participants in the gathering were reportedly attempting to attract locals to Christianity," a police official said.

Nine people -- Parshuram, Gokarn, Munni Lal, Manju, Bablu, Vidyawati, Shivanshi, and two others -- were arrested while Bibles and other religious literature, musical instruments, sweets, and gifts intended for children were seized, the official added.

Police claimed that these individuals were attempting to convert villagers to Christianity through faith healing and prayers.

Legal action has been taken against the accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, they added. PTI COR KIS NSD NSD