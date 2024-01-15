9 including 4 Bangladeshis held for sending people to Europe through 'donkey' route: Delhi Police

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) With the arrest of nine people, including four Bangladeshi nationals, the Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have busted an international racket that used to send people to European countries on the basis of illegal documents.

The accused were using the infamous "donkey route" by procuring fake work permits and charging up to Rs 15 lakh each from the travellers, an official said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Achin Garg, the chain of busting the racket started with the arrest of Mohammad Anowar Kazi (22) and Mohammad Kholilur Rahman (22), both Bangladeshi citizens, on January 4.

"Ali Akbar, Mohammad Ibrahim, Mohammad Mudassir Khan, Barendra Arya, Dheeraj Bishnoi, Gaurav Gulathi and Mohammad Yunus were arrested following the arrests of Kazi and Rahman," Garg said.

Ali Akbar and Yunus Khan are also Bangladeshi nationals, the officer said, adding that they were staying illegally in Delhi.

The "Donkey" route is an illegal immigration technique used for unauthorised entry into countries. PTI ALK RC