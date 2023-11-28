9 injured as 2 group open fire, pelt stones at each other in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 27 (PTI) Nine people were injured after two groups opened fire and pelted stones at each other in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

Nine people have been detained following the incident in Panjpura village in Kanchanpur that occurred due to political rivalry between the two sides, two days after Assembly elections were held in the state.

Circle Officer of Dholpur Rural Babulal Meena said additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation was under control.

Station House Officer of Kanchanpur Police Station Yogendra Kumar said seven people were injured in the stone pelting and two in the firing.

He said the condition of those injured in the firing is serious and have been admitted to Dholpur district hospital while the others are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Badi town. PTI SDA RHL