9 injured as auto overturns after getting entangled in electricity wires in HP's Una

Una (HP), June 14 (PTI) Nine people were injured when a three-wheeler carrying passengers overturned after its tyres entangled in electricity wires that had snapped and fallen due to a storm in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the Dera Baba Rudranand Ashram in Nari village, adjoining Una town, on Friday night. All the injured were taken to the ashram for volunteer service, police said.

According to police, auto-rickshaw driver Madan Lal, from Upper Basal, said devotees routinely visit the ashram every Friday for service-related work.

On Friday evening, while he was ferrying volunteers back from the camp to their homes, strong winds and rain near Khwaja temple caused trees and electric poles to fall. Live wires came down and got stuck in the front tyre of his auto-rickshaw, causing the vehicle to overturn, he said.

Lal said it was fortunate that the power supply had been disrupted, as there was no current in the wires at the time of the incident. Otherwise, a major tragedy could have occurred, he added.

The three-wheeler was also damaged in the accident.

The injured, all from Lower Basal, sustained minor injuries and are out of danger. They have been identified as Vimla Devi, Ram Pyari, Usha Devi, Kamala Devi, Jai Devi, Meena Kumari, Kailash, Urmila Devi and the driver Madan Lal.

Superintendent of Police Amit Yadav said the accident occurred due to natural causes. Police are investigating the matter.