9 injured in accident on AJC Bose flyover

Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) Nine people were injured as two vehicles collided on the AJC Bose flyover here on Monday morning, police said.

The accident happened when a private vehicle entered the AJC Bose flyover from a no-entry zone and collided head-on with another vehicle carrying IT professionals, a police officer said.

"Both the vehicles have been seized and the injured people are being treated at the SSKM Hospital. We are investigating the matter," he said.

Police are also trying to find out whether the driver of the private vehicle which entered the AJC Bose flyover from the no entry zone was intoxicated or not, he added. PTI SCH RG