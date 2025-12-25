9 injured in bus-truck collision in UP's Hardoi

Hardoi (UP), Dec 25 (PTI) At least nine passengers, including the driver and conductor, were injured after a state transport bus collided with a truck amid dense fog in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district early Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred in the Harpalpur police station area near the Lamkan village when a Delhi-bound roadways bus rammed into a truck on the Katra-Bilhaur highway, Circle Officer Satendra Kumar Singh said.

All the injured were rushed to the Harpalpur Community Health Centre, where five were stated to be in serious condition. They were later referred to the district hospital after preliminary treatment, the police said.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for some time following the accident but was later restored, the officer said, adding that the police are probing the accident.