9 killed, 2 injured as trailer truck overturns on van in MP's Jhabua

Jhabua (MP): Nine persons were killed and two others suffered injuries after a cement-laden trailer truck overturned on a van in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district in the wee hours of Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 am when the victims were returning in the van from a wedding function, they said, adding the deceased included five minors.

The trailer was crossing an under-construction rail over-bridge (ROB) through a temporary road near Sanjeli railway crossing under Meghnagar tehsil area when it lost balance and overturned on the van, Jhabua Superintendent of Police Padmavilochan Shukla told PTI.

Nine persons were killed and two others injured in the accident, he said.

The victims belonged to two families and were returning from a marriage function in Bhavpura to their native Shivgarh Mahuda village under Meghnagar tehsil, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Mukesh Khaped (40), Savli Khaped (35), Vinod Khaped (16), Payal Khaped (12), Madhi Bamania (38), Vijay Bamania (14), Kanta Bamania (14), Ragini (9) and Akli Parmar (35), he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the injured persons were referred to Thandla hospital for treatment.

The truck driver absconded after the accident, the official said, adding a case was registered and further investigation was underway.