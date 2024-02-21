9 killed in Bihar accident, PM condoles deaths

Lakhisarai (Bihar), Feb 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of nine persons in a road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district.

At least nine people, who were returning from a wedding ceremony, were killed and five others injured after a truck and a tempo collided head-on at Biharaura village along Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road in the wee hours, police said.

"The road accident that happened in Lakhisarai, Bihar is very sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this accident. Along with this, I wish speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible assistance to the victims," the PMO posted on X.

Among the deceased are Veer Paswan, Vikas Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Dibana Paswan, Amit Kumar, Monu Kumar, Kisan Kumar, and Manoj Goswami, with most of them hailing from Munger.

Talking to PTI, Lakshisarai SP Pankaj Kumar said, "The accident took place around 3am on the Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road. While nine people died on the spot, several others sustained injuries. All injured were taken to the nearest government hospital".

The victims were returning from a wedding ceremony when the accident took place, he said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot.

"The truck has been seized by police and investigation is on", the SP added. PTI COR PKD MNB