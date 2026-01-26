9 Maharashtra govt offices named best performers under e-governance drive

Mumbai, Jan 26 (PTI) Nine government offices in Maharashtra have been named best performers under the state's 150-day e-governance reform programme, following an evaluation conducted by the Quality Council of India, an official said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office, the top performers included offices of the Jalgaon collector, Thane Rural Superintendent of Police, Panvel Municipal Corporation, Nashik Police Commissioner, Nagpur Divisional Commissioner, and Nanded Inspector General of Police.

The best-performing government offices were selected under the state's 150-day e-governance reform programme, and the Quality Council of India carried out the evaluation, it stated.

Offices were assessed on seven parameters, including their official websites, implementation of the Aaple Sarkar system, e-office usage, office dashboards, WhatsApp chatbots, and adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and GIS in government functioning.

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra Maritime Board, and the Public Works Department were also selected for their outstanding performance.

The CMO said that the names of the best-performing Zilla Parishads will be released on February 8, and the state government will felicitate the winners. PTI MR ARU