9 Maoists killed in 16 encounters this year; 236 arrested: Jharkhand DGP

Ranchi, Aug 15 (PTI) Nine Maoists were gunned down by security forces in 16 encounters this year while 236 were arrested including a central committee member and area commanders, Jharkhand Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh said on Tuesday. At least 267 Maoists were forced to surrender in view of massive anti-Maoist operations by police as well as influenced by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state, he said.

"The Jharkhand government is committed towards solving the problem of Maoist menace in the state. The Jharkhand Police has received unprecedented success in its drive against Maoists. As a result of the campaign a total of 236 Maoists have been arrested this year including one central committee member, one regional committee member, 4 zonal commanders, 5 and 6 area commanders," the DGP said addressing police personnel here at police headquarters here after hoisting the Tricolour to mark the 77th Independence Day.

"... In addition, a total of nine Maoists have been killed in 16 encounters," he said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition including 20 police weapons, 10 regular weapons, 75 country-made weapons and Rs 8.42 lakh, collected as levy by Maoists, were seized, the top police officer stated.

The arms and ammunition recovered included 9,162 cartridges and 92 IEDs, the DGP said.

"The surrender and rehabilitation policy designed to bring Maoists into the mainstream has also yielded positive results, as 267 top Maoists have given up arms, he added.

The DGP said to control cyber crime, a cyber monitoring cell was formed in 2023 to keep a vigil on the activities of extremist groups. A toll-free cyber helpline number 1930 has been started in Jharkhand, he said.

Based on 10,802 complaints, Rs 4.13 crore was blocked and the process to return it to people cheated has been started, the DGP said.

A total of 780 cyber criminals were arrested between 2022 to June 2023, he said, adding that a large number of goods were recovered from them including 1,469 mobile phones, 2226 sim cards, 576 ATM cards, 27 laptops, clone machines, swipe cards, vehicles and about Rs 30 lakh cash.

For the prevention of human trafficking, anti-human trafficking units have been set up in all 24 districts, he said.

"Jharkhand Online FIR System (JOFS) has been started, under which a total of 1,29,148 cases have been received so far, of which 1,03,834 cases have been disposed of and FIR has been registered in 3,122 cases," he said.

Jharkhand Police is implementing Dial 112 by successfully integrating Police (Dial 100), Fire (Dial 101) and Ambulance (Dial 108) services under Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) project.

In case of any incident and accident in the state, people can get emergency services like police, fire and ambulance, etc, round the clock by dialling 112 number. PTI NAM NAM RG