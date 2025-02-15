9 militants arrested from two Manipur districts

Imphal, Feb 15 (PTI) Security forces arrested nine militants belonging to different proscribed outfits from Imphal East and Thoubal districts, police said on Saturday.

Four active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) involved in kidnapping and extortion activities were arrested from Chingdompok area of Thoubal district on Friday, they said.

In another operation, security forces arrested four active members of KCP (PWG) involved in extortion activity from Khabeisoi area in Imphal East district on Friday.

Police arrested one active member of UNLF(Pambei) from Nungoi Awang Leikai area in Imphal East district on Friday. "The arrested person was involved in extortion activities and transportation of arms and ammunition in and around Imphal city," they said, adding that one .32 pistol was seized from his possession.

Meanwhile, security forces on Friday seized two single barrel gun, one modified sniper rifle with scope, one country-made pistol, five hand grenades, four IEDs, live rounds of INSAS rifle, a 9mm pistol along with two handsets and a China-made drone from a river bank at Hiyanglam Natekhong Thongjin area in Kakching district. PTI COR RG