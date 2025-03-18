9-month-old baby rescued in Kolkata, 3 held

Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) A nine-month-old baby was rescued and three persons, including two women, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the infant’s abduction from his parents in Kolkata, an officer said on Tuesday.

The baby’s parents live on the footpath in the Park Street area, he said.

The infant’s mother lodged a complaint at Park Street Police Station, alleging that her baby had “gone missing” on March 13 while she was out begging.

“The woman was out to beg along with the infant and her elder daughter. Another woman accompanied them. After begging, all four were taking a rest on the footpath when the infant started crying. It was then that the accused woman took the infant for a walk to soothe her, and never returned,” the officer said.

“Based on CCTV footage, we traced the accused woman in the Tangra area, where she was hiding. During questioning, she admitted that she handed over the baby to a couple who work as agents in the same area. The couple was later arrested from there,” the officer said.

The police were investigating whether a child trafficking racket was involved in the case or not, he said.

"It was learnt that the agents had taken money from a couple in the city's Salt Lake area and were planning to hand over the baby to them," he added. PTI SCH BDC