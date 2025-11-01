9 people killed at Kasibugga temple stampede in Andhra: Official

Kasibugga (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 1 (PTI) At least nine people--eight women and a boy--were killed and many others injured in a temple stampede here in Srikakulam district on Saturday, said an official.

However, Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar earlier put the toll at 10.

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town at around 11.30 am, said Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao.

"Nine (deaths). Nine only, (Condition of) one person is bit serious. He is not dead. Total nine people. One child is there, a 12-year-old child; the remaining (victims) are all female. And it is a private temple. It is not a government temple. It was constructed recently,” Srikakulam Superintendent of Police KV Maheswara Reddy.

The police official further said that the incident occurred due to the collapse of an iron grill near the steps. The public, in fear, thought that something was falling and panicked. They fell from a height of about six feet. There was no stampede. Since the collapse was from a height of six feet, one person fell on another, and that led to the incident.

"It is purely an accident and due to the owner’s mistake. They haven’t applied for police bandobust, there were no permissions also," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was pained by the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs 2,000 to the injured.

"Pained by the stampede in Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon," he said in a post on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed shock over the incident.

AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha noted that at least five people were injured. She said at least seven of the dead are in the age group of 35-40.

According to her, the temple is located at an elevation on the first floor, and when the devotees were climbing, the railing broke off, resulting in the people standing at a corner falling off and others dropping on them.

Observing that Kasibugga Venkateswara temple is a private one and not under the Endowments Department, Anitha said it is common to see 1,500 to 2,000 devotees turn up here every Saturday.

Further, she noted that the auspicious occasion of Ekadasi coinciding with 'Karthika Masam' on a Saturday aggravated the tragedy as multitudes thronged the temple.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a post on X said, "The stampede at Kasibugga Venkateswara temple in Srikakulam district anguished me. It is very sad that devotees have died in this unfortunate incident. I convey my deepest sympathies to the families of the victims." The CM also said that he directed officials to ensure better treatment for the injured persons and added that he instructed the authorities and local leaders to monitor the relief work at the stampede site. PTI STH GDK ADB