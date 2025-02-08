9 people of same family injured in LPG cylinder explosion in UP's Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) Nine people of the same family were injured when an LPG cylinder exploded while cooking food in the Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said, adding that the injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

The condition of three of the injured was said to be critical. On receiving information about the incident, the district magistrate along with other officials reached the spot.

Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said that a cooking gas cylinder exploded in a house in the Khagaijot village on Saturday morning, due to which the house was badly damaged. Nine people, including three children, were injured in the incident.

Among the injured, the conditions of Tara Devi, Ashish and Kamlesh Pratap are critical, the SP said.