9 persons injured after cylinder blast at house in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least nine persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded and caused a fire at a house in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, officials said.

A wall of the house collapsed and the roof of an adjacent shop was also damaged due to the impact of the blast, an official said.

The incident took place in the one-storey house located on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur at around 7.30 am when a woman lit a gas stove for cooking, an official said.

As the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) was already leaking from the cylinder, it exploded after the stove was lit, he said.

A blaze erupted following the blast and it was later put out, the official said.

Eight persons who were in the house and other person outside the structure received injuries, he said.

Those injured included two minors and three women, the official said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, he said.

Four persons - Jyotsna Limbajiya (53), Piyush Limbajiya (25), Nitin Limbajiya (55) and Preeti Limbajiya (34) suffered deep burn injuries, and as many others - Om Limbajiya (9), Ajay Limbajiya (33), Poonam Limbajiya, (35), Mehak Limbajiya (11) - received mild injuries, he said.

Another person, Sudam Shirsat (55), received head and leg injuries and was shifted to the Sion Hospital for further treatment, the official said.

The condition of all the injured persons was stable, he added.