9 persons injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai

Mumbai: At least nine persons were injured after an LPG cylinder exploded in Mumbai's Chembur area on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident took place at around 7.30 am in a one-storey house located on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur, they said.

A blaze erupted after the blast and the impact of the explosion damaged the structure, an official said.

Two of the injured were minors, he said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi area, he said.