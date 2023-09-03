9 senior IAS officers transferred in Haryana; TVSN Prasad to continue as home secretary

Chandigarh, Sep 3 (PTI) Hours after the Haryana government posted senior IAS officer Sudhir Rajpal as the new home secretary, it issued a modified transfer order late on Sunday evening, re-allocating the post to TVSN Prasad.

Prasad will continue to hold the charge as additional chief secretary (home) as before, according to the modified order.

The government, however, did not mention any reason for the modification. Earlier in the day, the government issued transfer orders for nine Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, naming Rajpal as the new home secretary.

According to the earlier order, Rajpal had replaced Prasad, who was also overseeing the jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice departments.

According to the modified order, Prasad, a 1988-batch IAS officer, has also been posted as the financial commissioner for the revenue and disaster management and consolidation departments.

He will continue to hold the departments he held, including home, jails, criminal investigation and administration of justice.

Prasad will also continue to serve as the chief resident commissioner at the Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi and ACS of the cooperation department.

Rajpal, 1990-batch officer who was the ACS in the agriculture and farmers' welfare and civil aviation departments, has now been posted as the ACS in the school education, cooperation and youth empowerment and entrepreneurship departments, according to the modified order.

Meanwhile, Sumita Misra will oversee the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department. She will also continue to serve as the ACS of the medical education and research department.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, posted as the ACS in the "Housing for All" and foreign cooperation departments, will now also oversee the civil aviation department.

V Umashankar, the principal secretary to the chief minister and the Haryana government, will also take charge as the principal secretary of the information, public relations, languages and culture, and foreign cooperation departments.

Vijayendra Kumar has now been posted as the principal secretary of the agriculture and farmers' welfare and sainik and ardh sainik welfare departments.

Among the other IAS officers transferred is Amneet P Kumar, who has now been posted as the commissioner and secretary of the women and child development department. PTI SUN RC