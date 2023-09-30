9 sent to life imprisonment for involvement in clash 30 years ago that killed 16

Bharatpur, Sep 30 (PTI) A court here has sent nine people to life imprisonment for being involved in a clash between two communities over 30 years ago that led to the death of 16 Scheduled Caste people.

The clash between the Jat and the Jatav communities on June 6, 1992, led to the death of 16 people while 40 were injured. All the dead and injured belong to the Jatav community.

CBI probed the case and filed a charge sheet against 83 people belonging to the Jat community under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Thirty-three accused died during the course of the trial, advocate Rajendra Srivastava said, adding nine people have been sentenced to life imprisonment while 41 were acquitted.