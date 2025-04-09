9 students injured as lightning strikes school building in Jharkhand's Koderma

Koderma: Nine students were injured after lightning struck a school building in Jharkhand's Koderma district on Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

The incident happened in Lalkapani village in Markacho police station area when classes were underway at the private school, they said.

"Some parents were present on campus when the incident happened, and they reported that the school, which has an asbestos roof, is equipped with iron benches and desks. When the lightning struck, the girls felt an electric shock," said Markacho's BDO Hulas Mahto.

"The injured students were immediately taken to the Community Health Centre, where they are receiving treatment. According to the doctors, the condition of all the students is stable, and they are out of danger," he said.

Mahto said an investigation was underway to determine if the school's infrastructure complied with safety regulations.