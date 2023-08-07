9 TN donors donate Rs 5 cr to TTD for expanding Chennai temple

Tirupati: A group of nine donors from Tamil Nadu donated Rs 5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Monday for purchasing land to expand the existing Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Chennai.

The donors’ delegation, led by TTD’s Local Advisory Committee (LAC) president for Tamil Nadu state, Sekhar Reddy, has handed over the demand draft (DD) to the temple body’s chairman Y V Subba Reddy at Annamayya Bhavan.

“The amount has been contributed towards the proposed purchase of land for the expansion of the existing Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple on Venkatanarayana Road at busy T. Nagar in Chennai,” said TTD in a press release.

The LAC has identified land worth Rs 35 crore adjacent to the temple for expansion.

A few more donors had already donated more than Rs 8 crore for purchasing that land parcel.

TTD is the official custodian of the world famous Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.