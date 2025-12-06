9 tonnes of banned plastic seized from godown in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 6 (PTI) As many as nine tonnes of banned plastic have been seized from a godown in Maharashtra's Palghar district, civic officials said on Saturday.

Acting on specific inputs, a team of personnel from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) reached the godown at Sari Compound, Achhole, in the Nalasopara area on Friday and found the banned plastic stock kept there.

This is the largest seizure of prohibited plastic by VVMC, the civic body claimed in a release.

"A fine of Rs 5,000 has been recovered from the godown owners, and punitive action has been initiated," it said.

Anyone manufacturing, storing, selling, or using banned plastic will face penalties of Rs 5,000 for a first offence, Rs 10,000 for the second, and Rs 25,000 along with three months’ imprisonment for repeated violations, the release said. PTI COR GK