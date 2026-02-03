9 women among 23 held for highway blockade, attack on police in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Twenty-three people, including nine women, have been arrested for allegedly blocking a national highway, attacking police personnel and damaging a government vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district, officials said on Tuesday.

According to police, an FIR was registered against 25 named accused and around 30 unidentified people in connection with the incident, which occurred late on February 1.

Following the registration of the case, Manikpur police arrested 23 accused on Monday evening and sent them to jail after completing legal formalities.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Brijnandan Rai said on January 30, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of Sahumai Bichhalhata, a resident of the the Manikpur area, alleging that her 22-year-old son was deceitfully administered poison.

The young man later died during treatment at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Kunda.

Rai said a case was registered against three accused -- Aman Sonkar, Babbu Patel and Vinod Patel -- in connection with the death.

After the post-mortem, some villagers, allegedly instigated by others, blocked the Lucknow-Prayagraj National Highway on Sunday by placing the body on the road, he said.

Police attempted to defuse the situation peacefully, but the crowd turned violent and attacked them with stones and sticks, obstructing official work and damaging a government vehicle, the ASP said.

Several police personnel were injured in the incident, he added.

Rai said Manikpur police subsequently registered another FIR against the accused. PTI COR ABN RHL