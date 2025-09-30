9 workers die as under-construction building collapses in Chennai; PM Modi announces ex-gratia for victims' kin

Chennai, Sep 30 (PTI) Nine migrant workers died after an under-construction building collapsed at the Ennore thermal power station here on Tuesday, police said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin ordered Power Minister S S Sivasankar and TANGEDCO Chairman K Radhakrishnan to immediately oversee relief work at the accident site.

Police sources said officers have been rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the mishap and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased.

"Saddened by the mishap due to the collapse of a building in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families in this difficult hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured." Modi said.

"An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the Prime Minister's Office said on 'X'.

Earlier, CM Stalin expressed sadness over the death of nine people and conveyed his condolences.

"I am deeply saddened to hear that nine workers from Assam lost their lives in an accident that occurred during the construction work carried out by BHEL in Ennore. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives," he said in a social media post on Tuesday.

Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each deceased and ordered that steps be taken to transport the mortal remains to their home state.

Tamil Nadu Congress president K Selvaperunthagai also expressed grief over the demise of the nine people.

Citing media reports, he said those injured are being treated at the Government Stanley Medical College in the city. He called for rigorous safety measures to prevent such incidents in future.

"On behalf of the Tamil Nadu Congress, I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish those injured a speedy recovery," he added.