9 workers injured as slab collapses at under-construction medical college in Chhattisgarh

Durg, Nov 9 (PTI) Nine workers were injured after a slab collapsed on them at an under-construction building of a medical college in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 pm at the site of Abhishek Mishra Memorial Medical College and Hospital in the Junwani area under the Smriti Nagar police chowki limits, an official said.

He said that a newly laid slab of the building suddenly collapsed when workers were under it, trapping nine of them.

They were rescued immediately and rushed to Shankaracharya Hospital, located within the same premises, he said.

"The injured workers are stated to be out of danger. A probe has been launched into the incident, and further action will be taken based on the findings," the official said.

The medical college is being developed by the Shankaracharya Group, officials said.