9-year-old boy electrocuted while playing near traffic signal pole in Thane

Thane, May 22 (PTI) A 9-year-old boy died of electrocution while playing near a traffic signal pole in Thane city on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred near Teen Haath Naka, a busy intersection of several roads.

Rajesh Pawar came in contact with an iron ladder, touching the pole. He suffered an electric shock and collapsed on the ground, the official said.

The boy’s father rushed to save him, but he too suffered an electric shock, said the station house officer of Naupada police station.

A team from the electricity department visited the spot. When they detached the ladder from the pole, it had no current, suggesting there was a leak from the wiring in the signal pole, the official said.

“It was found that a part of the signal pole had been left exposed. It was sealed with insulation tape,” the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered for the time being, he said, adding that an investigation is underway. PTI COR NR