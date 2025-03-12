9-year-old boy sexually assaulted in Nagpur, case registered

Nagpur, Mar 12 (PTI) Police have launched a manhunt after a nine-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the child was playing with his friends outside his house, said the official from Kotwali police station.

The accused lured the boy with chocolates, took him to his home and sexually assaulted the minor, the official said, citing the FIR. He also allegedly threatened to kill him if he spoke about it.

The boy returned home in tears and narrated the crime to his parents, who approached the police.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused, the official added.