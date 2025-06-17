9-year-old boy slapped, humiliated in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, 3 held after video surfaces

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy was allegedly slapped, humiliated and verbal abuses were hurled at him in southwest Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market, an official said on Tuesday.

A purported video of the degrading treatment meted out to the Nepali boy has surfaced on social media, following which Delhi Police apprehended three men for the incident, they said.

The video shows a man holding the boy with his unclasped belt as another pours water into his pants. The boy, crying and pleading throughout, is abused and slapped and at one point liquid soap is sprayed on his hair.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel said, "One of them is seen holding the boy by his hands and belt, while another pours water into his pants." Another man can be seen poking the boy with his foot and hurling verbal abuses, Goel said.

The victim is a class three student and a native of Nepal. His mother works as a cook in the Sarojini Nagar Market area, he added.

The purported video shows the child, later identified as a nine-year-old boy, being slapped, abused, threatened and humiliated by three men, the DCP said.

Taking cognisance of the video, police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS, Sections 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Pankaj (35) -- who owns a readymade garments stall at Sarojini Nagar Market -- Pradeep Kumar (29) and Vishal (30), both working as helpers at Pankaj's shop, were apprehended, police said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY