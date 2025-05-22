9-year-old girl among 3 killed as massive dust storm batters Delhi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was among the three killed in the massive dust storm and heavy rains that lashed the national capital, officials said Thursday.

The other two killed included a 22-year-old man and a differently-abled person. Also, at least 11 were injured in the intense storm and rain on Wednesday evening.

The nine-year-old, identified as Sahana alias Chandni, died after an iron window panel fell on her from the third floor of a building. “She was immediately rushed to Civil Lines Trauma Centre, where she succumbed to her injuries during treatment,” a senior police officer said.

The crime team inspected the site of the incident and documented the scene, following which a case was registered against the owner of house.

“Further investigation is underway to ascertain accountability and verify if any negligence in maintenance led to the incident,” the officer added.

In south east Delhi’s Nizamuddin area, at around 7.50 pm, a high-beam electricity pole collapsed during the thunderstorm near the Lodhi Road flyover and fell onto the middle of the road, hitting the differently-abled man who was passing by on a tricycle.

"He was rushed to the Safdarjung Hospital in an ambulance but was declared dead," the police said, adding that the identity of the man is being ascertained.

In another incident, Azhar (22) died after a tree fell on him and two motorcycles in north east Delhi's Gokulpuri area at around 8.15 pm.

At least six people were reportedly injured after a portion of the grill of an old foot overbridge near Mukherjee Nagar collapsed.

More injuries were reported from Kashmere Gate and Mangolpuri area.

The deaths and injuries occurred amid the extreme weather change in Delhi on Wednesday evening.

After a scorching afternoon, the evening witnessed a sudden rainy dust storm which wreaked havoc across the city, throwing traffic out of gear as far as Delhi-Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad, and Delhi-Gurugram roads and even uprooting several trees.