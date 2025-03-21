9-year-old girl found dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district headquarters, 15 detained

Churachandpur/Imphal, Mar 21 (PTI) A 9-year-old girl was found dead in Manipur's Churachandpur district headquarters town under suspicious circumstances in the early hours of Friday, police said.

She went missing around 6 pm on Thursday, following which her family started searching, they said.

Her body was later found near a relief camp for internally displaced persons in the town's Lanva TD Block, police said.

She had multiple injury marks on her body, especially her throat, besides blood stains, they added.

It is suspected that she was raped, they said, adding that the body was sent to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police said 15 people have been detained for interrogation, but no arrests have been made yet.

Condemning the incident, former chief minister N Biren Singh expressed condolences to the bereaved family members.

"I strongly condemn the heinous killing of the girl by unidentified miscreants," he said.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family and share their grief during this difficult time. This senseless act is a grave crime against humanity, and I urge the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice without delay," Singh posted on X.

Several organisations, including the Zomi Mother’s Association (ZMA) and Young Vaiphei Association (YVA), Haupi Block, have also expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

The Zomi Mothers Association has urged law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate and bring the culprits to justice. PTI COR MNB