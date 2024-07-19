9-year-old girl killed, 38 injured in bus-truck collision

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was killed and 38 more passengers were injured in a head-on collision between a Rajasthan State Roadways bus and a truck in the state's Jhalawar district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.45 pm when the bus was coming from Jhalawar, Circle Inspector at the Khanpur police station Satyanarayan Malav said.

The injured passengers were admitted at a local hospital. Ten of them were critically injured and referred to the Jhalawar Medical College Hospital, he said The deceased was identified as Varsha Aerwal, a resident of Rajasthan's Baran city, Malav said.

Drivers of both the vehicles fled after the accident, he said. PTI CORR ANB ANB