9-year-old raped allegedly by neighbour in Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl was on Saturday raped allegedly by her neighbour in the city area here, police said.

The girl, who lives with her widowed mother, was alone in the house when the 25-year-old neighbour entered the premises and raped her. He fled after the crime and the girl was found writhing in pain.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjivi Nath Singh said that the police got the girl admitted to a hospital.

Several teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, he said. PTI ABN RT RT