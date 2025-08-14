9-yr-old Shraddha meets Yogi in Assembly, thanks CM for keeping promise to repair road to school

Lucknow, Aug 14 (PTI) Yogi Adityanath on Thursday had a special guest in nine-year-old Shraddha Thakur, who came all the way to the Assembly to thank the chief minister for keeping his promise to repair the road leading to her school in the Gudamba area of Lucknow.

Shraddha had met the chief minister on Republic Day this year, when Adityanath promised her to get the road repaired.

Before stepping into the House to present his government’s eight-year record, the chief minister stopped, shared a few words with the girl and offered his blessings, an official statement said.

“After my request, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got the road repaired. I came here to thank the chief minister. He asked us about our well-being and my studies, and gave us his blessings,” Shraddha said.

A resident of Gudamba, Shraddha studies at a private school on Kursi Road. On January 26, she met Adityanath and requested him to get the road leading to her school repaired.

The chief minister immediately directed the officials to start the repair work.

Acting on his direction, the work was completed, prompting Shraddha and her father to reach the Assembly and thank the chief minister, the statement said. PTI ABN ARI