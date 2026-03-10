9 yrs on, tribunal awards Rs 31.6 lakh compensation to kin of vegetable vendor killed in accident

Thane, Mar 10 (PTI) The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has awarded a compensation of Rs 31.65 lakh to the family of a vegetable vendor who died in a road accident in 2017.

MACT member RV Mohite, in the order passed on March 7, directed the insurer of the offending motor trailer to pay the compensation to the claimants first and then recover the amount from the vehicle owner.

According to the claimants, the victim, Rizwan Asgar Ali Devjani (then aged 28), was heading on his motorcycle towards Vashi market in Navi Mumbai on September 22, 2017, when a motor trailer driven at "exorbitant speed" hit him from behind while attempting to overtake near Shibli Nagar.

The impact caused Devjani to fall under the wheels of another passing container. He was later taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, said the claimants, comprising the deceased's wife, five children and parents.

The trailer owner, a private logistics firm, did not appear before the tribunal and the matter was decided ex parte against it.

The insurance company contested the claim, alleging that the insurance policy produced by the claimants was "fake and fabricated" and that no premium had been received for the offending vehicle.

However, the tribunal observed that while the premium might not have been deposited, a policy with a cover note had been issued, making the claimant a protected "third party".

Citing various court rulings, the MACT said the insurance company is to satisfy the award in favour of the third party first and then recover the amount from the owner or driver of the vehicle, where the insurer could establish breach of policy terms on the latter's part.

Based on an assessed monthly income of Rs 12,000, the tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 31.65 lakh to the deceased's family along with 9 per cent interest per annum from the date of the petition (December 2017).

It also ordered specific portions of the amount to be placed in fixed deposits for the children and wife of the deceased to ensure their long-term financial security.