90% of doctors surveyed stress on continuous upskilling in diabetes management

New Delhi,Nov 14 (PTI) Ninety per cent of the 3,000 diabetologists and endocrinologists surveyed have emphasised the importance of continuous upskilling in diabetes management.

According to the survey findings, clinical case discussions and peer reviews were chosen by 75 per cent of participants as their preferred method for professional development.

The findings of survey by Medvarsity, healthcare EdTech company, released on the occasion of the World Diabetes Day highlights the priorities, barriers and future perspectives of healthcare providers committed to advancing diabetes care through continuous learning and innovative technologies like artificial intelligence (AI).

Prevention and management of diabetes complications is the top priority for doctors looking to enhance their expertise, with 82 per cent wanting to learn more in this area. Close behind is advanced insulin management, with 78 per cent of doctors keen to sharpen their skills in this specialist field.

The survey found that while doctors are eager to learn, they face real challenges. Time constraints emerged as the most common barrier, affecting 65 per cent of respondents, followed by cost of programmes (60 per cent) and difficulty balancing personal and professional life (58 per cent).

Despite these hurdles, there's a strong appetite for AI training, with 78 per cent of doctors wanting to learn how to use automated insulin dose calculators along with high interest in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) analysis systems and diabetic retinopathy screening tools.

The survey revealed that healthcare professionals are increasingly looking to AI to enhance diabetes management. Early detection and diagnosis of diabetes complications (88 per cent) and personalised treatment plans (85 per cent) were the most anticipated AI applications, while 80 per cent of doctors see automated blood sugar monitoring as the key, pointing to the importance of continuous monitoring in diabetes care.

Gerald Jaideep, CEO of Medvarsity, said, "We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in diabetes care that will reshape the future of medical practice. The convergence of AI technology and clinical expertise represents more than just a technological upgrade, it's a complete paradigm shift in the approach to patient care.

"Our survey reveals that healthcare professionals aren't just passive observers in this revolution, they're actively seeking to master these new tools. Medvarsity is helping doctors bridge this gap, giving them the skills they need to use these innovations and give their patients the best possible care.

"As diabetes continues to be a major health challenge, these insights will help shape how we train doctors, ensuring they're ready to provide the best care possible in an increasingly digital world," Jaideep stated.

By supporting upskilling in high-priority areas and promoting training in emerging AI tools, Medvarsity is helping shape a healthcare workforce ready to tackle the challenges of diabetes with precision and empathy. PTI PLB KSS KSS