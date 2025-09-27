90% government services to go digital in two months: Devendra Fadnavis

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said 90 per cent of government services for citizens will be digitised in the next two months and will soon be available on WhatsApp.

Fadnavis, along with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, virtually attended the inauguration of BSNL's Swadeshi 4G Network.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd's (BSNL) 'Swadeshi' 4G stack, marking India's entry into a coveted league of nations that manufacture telecom equipment.

On the occasion of the BSNL's silver jubilee, the PM also commissioned more than 97,500 mobile 4G towers, including 92,600 4G technology sites of the telecom service provider in the country.

Speaking at the event in Pune, Fadnavis said, "Unconnected villages in the country will now get a 4G network. Late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had once said that every village in India must be connected by road because that is the path to development, and he ensured road connectivity to six lakh villages."

He said that as many as 1,100 government services for citizens are being made available online, and soon these will be on WhatsApp, so people won't have to visit offices.

"In the next two months, we will digitise 90 per cent of the services that citizens require. People will be able to see on which table their file is pending, and if the work is not completed on time, they will be able to file a complaint against the concerned officer," Fadnavis said.

He said, "The BSNL's 4G network has the capability of 5G and 6G. India will not lag behind. We will be the ones bringing in technology; we will be one step ahead."