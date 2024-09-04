90-year-old ex-serviceman beaten to death by grandson over money dispute

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) A 90-year-old ex-serviceman was beaten to death allegedly by his grandson following a monetary dispute in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Bhojraj, and his grandson Pradeep (35) had a quarrel at Azadpur village on Monday evening. Pradeep allegedly assaulted Bhojraj and pushed him to the ground. A critically injured Bhojraj was admitted to the LNJP hospital where he died during treatment on Tuesday, a police officer said Bhojraj had retired from the post of havildar in the Indian Army. He used to get a pension and also rent from properties, which he would equally distribute among his sons every month, the officer said.

The police said the argument took place between Bhojraj and his grandson over the issue of distribution of money.

A case of murder was registered at Adarsh Nagar police station and teams were formed to nab Pradeep. Further probe is underway, they said. PTI ALK RT