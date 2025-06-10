90-year-old woman dies in Delhi after testing positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: A 90-year-old woman with co-morbidities died after testing positive for COVID-19 in the national capital, according to official data.

The number of fatalities since January 1 stands at eight. The 90-year-old patient had respiratory acidosis, Congestive Heart Failure (CCF) and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), according to the Union Health Ministry's COVID-19 dashboard.

The primary cause of death is other co-morbidities and Covid finding is incidental, it said.

Delhi has 691 active cases. Active cases across India stand at 6,815, with three deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Kerala continues to be the most affected state, followed by Gujarat, West Bengal and Delhi, the ministry data show.