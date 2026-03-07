90-year-old woman raped by four masked men in MP village; SIT launches probe

Khandwa (MP), Mar 7 (PTI) A woman, aged about 90, was allegedly raped by four masked men in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa district, prompting the authorities to launch a probe by a special investigation team (SIT), police said on Saturday.

The woman is being treated at the district hospital for the injuries sustained during the sexual assault. She is out of danger, they said.

The woman was alone inside her hut in an agricultural field in her village, about 55 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night, when she was allegedly gang-raped.

The survivor informed her daughter, who lives in another village, about the incident the next morning. She then took her to the district hospital.

The hospital staff advised the woman and her daughter to approach the police, Khandwa Superintendent of Police Manoj Rai told PTI over the phone.

After receiving a complaint, police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 70, which concerns gang rape, Rai said.

An SIT, headed by an additional superintendent of police, has been formed, and three teams have been deployed to track down those behind the alleged crime. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for information leading to their arrest, he added. PTI COR LAL NR