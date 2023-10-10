900 boys and girls from 18 states to showcase martial arts at National Gatka Championship

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The National Gatka Association of India in collaboration with the Gatka Association of Delhi and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee will hold the two-day 11th National Gatka Championship from October 11 to 12 at Talkatora Stadium here.

National Gatka Association President Harjeet Singh Grewal, Chairman of Gatka Association Delhi Sarbjit Singh Virk, also an executive member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, said the event will witness the participation of approximately 900 talented young boys and girls hailing from 18 different states.

The participants will compete across the under-14, under-17, under-19, under-22, and under-25, in Sub-Junior, Junior, and Senior categories.

Grewal and Virk emphasised that the event celebrates India's rich martial arts heritage.

Gatka is a traditional martial art form associated primarily with the Sikhs of the Punjab and other related ethnic groups. It imbibes sword and sticks fighting skills and self-control. PTI SKC SKC VN VN