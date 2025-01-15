900 gun barrels, two country-made pistols seized in MP’s Burhanpur district; 3 held

Bhopal, Jan 15 (PTI) Police arrested three persons and seized two country-made pistols, nearly 900 gun barrels and other parts used to make arms in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

These firearms and the material to manufacture weapons were being brought from Surat in Gujarat in eight separate parcels on a private bus on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Patidar said.

Following a tip, the police trapped three persons after they collected the parcels carrying 899 gun barrels and 451 shutter ‘nali’ (pipe) used to make guns, he said.

Patidar said two country-made pistols were also recovered from the trio, identified as Harpal Singh (32), Waris Ali (30) and Sayyad Arif (34).

Advertisment

During questioning, the accused told police that they had got the pistols and gun-making material from Surat.

Harpal Singh already faces two cases each under the Arms Act and for theft in Maharashtra, he said.

A case has been registered against the trio under the Arms Act at Lalbagh police station in Burhanpur, he said, adding that further interrogation is underway to extract information about the people associated with this network. PTI ADU NR