9,000 people to perform yoga with PM Modi in Srinagar on June 21: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, June 18 (PTI) BJP leader Jitendra Singh, who got a rousing reception on his arrival in Jammu capital city after becoming Union minister for the third consecutive time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a event in Srinagar in which almost 9,000 people will perform yoga with him on June 21.

Soon after his arrival from New Delhi, Singh was welcomed by the BJP workers with garlands and showers of the flowers at the Jammu airport amid sloganeering.

"On 21st June, PM Modi will participate in a yoga event in Srinagar in which almost 9,000 people will perform yoga with him...", Singh told reporters here.

He further said there is a plan to connect all the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir virtually.

"Even if 2,000 people get connected from every district, almost 50,000 people will get connected virtually from J&K. This will have a statewide impact", Singh said.

He said it is a matter of pride for all that such a major yoga even is being organised at Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

Later speaking at a function in the evening, the Union minister said PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme marks the continuity of the prime minister's conviction and commitment.

In his address at a programme held at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here to telecast Modi's virtual grant of fresh instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Singh said there is a certain pattern of continuity with deep commitment and conviction.

Describing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme as one such distinct example, Singh recalled that the scheme was launched by PM Modi in his first term on February 2, 2019.

Since then, he said, regular programmes of similar nature were held for timely grant of the instalments to the needy farmers and the process continued over the second term of Modi. It is now also seen in Modi 3.0 government with the first function happening within just one month of the swearing-in of the ministry for the third term, he added.

Singh said as the name indicates, the amount transferred to the accounts of the needy farmers is not only a means of providing financial support but it is also an expression of the society's respect and acknowledgement of farmer as "annadata" and, therefore, the scheme has been appropriately named as 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme.

This also reflects, said Singh, Prime Minister Modi's conscious attempt to introduce in the society a new work culture in polity, which is above the divisions of caste, creed or religion. PTI AB KSS KSS