9,000 pilgrims visit Amarnath shrine on Monday

Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Over 9,000 pilgrims paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Monday, taking the total number of yatris to 3.86 lakh, officials said.

A total of 9,118 pilgrims had darshan on Monday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 6,598 males, 1,702 females, a transgender, 93 children, 51 sadhus, three sadhvis and 670 security forces personnel.

So far, a total of 3,86,198 pilgrims have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3, the officials added. PTI SSB RT RT